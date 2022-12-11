Fans Choose Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Lana Del Rey‘s latest song release, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” has topped this week’s new music poll.



Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 9) on Billboard, choosing the track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Lana Del Rey’s new song brought in more than 80% of the vote, beating out new music by Paramore, SZA and more.

The singer-songwriter surprised fans earlier this week with the announcement of her upcoming ninth album, which shares its name with the title of her new song that was also unveiled. The album, with featured artists including Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML, will arrive on March 10.

Trailing behind Lana Del Rey’s “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” on the fan-voted poll is Paramore’s “The News,” with 13% of the vote, and SZA’s SOS album, with 5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.