Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Drops Its First Song

Did you know that … Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album is coming out next year? On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the 37-year-old alt-pop star put an end to fans’ anticipation for new music by announcing her new record, titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will arrive March 10, and to tide them over in the meantime, she also dropped its title track.

Del Rey also unveiled Ocean Blvd‘s cover art, a black-and-white portrait of the “Summertime Sadness” singer resting her head in one of her hands. In chunky yellow lettering reads the album’s title, and in white are the names of its featured artists: Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

Antonoff, who previously worked with the singer-songwriter on 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, is also listed on the cover as a producer, as are Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, who worked on Blue Bannisters, also released in 2021. The new record is available now for pre-order on the New York native’s website, as are vinyls with several alternate covers.

Ocean Blvd‘s brand new title track, meanwhile, finds Del Rey in her element, her voice billowing out like smoke over somber piano and dark strings. “When’s it gonna be my turn?” she sings on the single. “Open me up, tell me you like it/ Love me until I love myself / There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard.”

The Grammy-nominated artist hasn’t released a full album since Blue Bannisters last year, but she did drop an ethereal single titled “Watercolor Eyes” in January for Euphoria‘s soundtrack. She also worked with Father John Misty on the EP Buddy’s Rendezvous this year, and was featured on Taylor Swift’s Midnights track “Snow On the Beach,” which became Del Rey’s second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.

Listen to “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” below: