×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Drops Its First Song

Titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the album will feature Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty and more.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey*

Did you know that … Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album is coming out next year? On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the 37-year-old alt-pop star put an end to fans’ anticipation for new music by announcing her new record, titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will arrive March 10, and to tide them over in the meantime, she also dropped its title track.

Explore

Explore

Lana Del Rey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Del Rey also unveiled Ocean Blvd‘s cover art, a black-and-white portrait of the “Summertime Sadness” singer resting her head in one of her hands. In chunky yellow lettering reads the album’s title, and in white are the names of its featured artists: Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

Related

Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain Swaps Her Brad Pitt Lyric for a New Heartthrob at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Antonoff, who previously worked with the singer-songwriter on 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, is also listed on the cover as a producer, as are Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, who worked on Blue Bannisters, also released in 2021. The new record is available now for pre-order on the New York native’s website, as are vinyls with several alternate covers.

Ocean Blvd‘s brand new title track, meanwhile, finds Del Rey in her element, her voice billowing out like smoke over somber piano and dark strings. “When’s it gonna be my turn?” she sings on the single. “Open me up, tell me you like it/ Love me until I love myself / There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard.”

The Grammy-nominated artist hasn’t released a full album since Blue Bannisters last year, but she did drop an ethereal single titled “Watercolor Eyes” in January for Euphoria‘s soundtrack. She also worked with Father John Misty on the EP Buddy’s Rendezvous this year, and was featured on Taylor Swift’s Midnights track “Snow On the Beach,” which became Del Rey’s second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.

Listen to “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad