Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Tests Positive for COVID-19: Here’s Who’s Filling in on Vocals

Lamb of God is currently making stops across the United States on their Metal Tour of the Year, but have hit a bump in the road. The band announced on Tuesday (April 19) that lead singer Randy Blythe has tested positive for COVID-19. Ticketholders for Lamb of God’s forthcoming show in Grand Rapids, Mich., need not worry, though — the band has a temporary replacement who will take Blythe’s spot on the stage.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chimaira Lamb of God See latest videos, charts and news

“Randy Blythe tested positive for COVID over the weekend and has been isolating away from the rest of the band. While his symptoms have been mild and he’s on the mend, he will not be able to perform tonight at the Van Andel Arena,” the group shared in a statement posted to their social media accounts. “However, the show will go on! We are working to put together a special show with our brother Mark Hunter from Chimaira taking over the mic and a few friends helping out as well. We’ll see you tonight! We are hopeful he will be able to return later this week and will update as soon as we can.”

Related All the Musicians Who Have Spoken Out About Having Coronavirus

Lamb of God did not provide any further information on how Blythe’s absence will affect their upcoming tour dates, and did not state if Mark Hunter from Chimaira will continue to fill in as the singer.

The heavy metal group embarked on the second leg of their Metal Tour of the Year alongside Megadeth, with bands Trivium and In Flames as support, on April 9. Stops coming up next on the tour in shows in Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 21), Green Bay, Wisc. (April 22) and Sioux Falls, S.D. (April 24).

Read Lamb of God’s statement below.