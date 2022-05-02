Laine Hardy Will Still Appear on ‘American Idol’ Reunion Despite Arrest

Laine Hardy‘s performance is still scheduled to air on the American Idol reunion special on Monday night (May 2), despite the singer’s recent arrest.

The performance, filmed in early April prior to the arrest, is a duet of his song “Memorize You” with fellow season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth. The Great Idol Reunion, which celebrates the popular singing competition show’s 20th anniversary, will also feature performances by Idol favorites including Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe, among others.

Hardy turned himself in on Friday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Louisiana State University Police Department. He was charged with interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication.

The arrest comes after Hardy’s ex-girlfriend claimed that he hid a recording device in her dorm room at LSU earlier this year. On Thursday, Hardy released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the warrant and noting that he is “fully cooperative” with the police, writing, “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy competed on the 2018 season of Idol, making it to the top 50, before returning to the competition in 2019 and winning.

See Hardy’s full statement below.