Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube

P-p-p-poker face has officially reached a b-b-b-billion views. As of Wednesday (June 15), the music video for Lady Gaga‘s decade-defining 2009 hit “Poker Face” has now earned a spot in the billion views club — marking Mother Monster’s third to do so.

Uploaded to YouTube in December of 2008, the music video opens — quite iconically — with a 22-year-old Gaga emerging in slow motion from a luxury swimming pool flanked on either side by large great dane dogs. Throughout the project, she wears several different futuristic outfits and platinum wigs as she performs stunning choreography both alone and in group numbers. And at one point, of course, she plays a round of poker with friends.

The sleek, avant-garde project is the pop star’s third music video to surpass one billion views, following “Bad Romance” — uploaded the same year as “Poker Face” — and 2018’s “Shallow,” the lead song from Gaga’s original soundtrack for A Star Is Born, in which she also starred opposite Bradley Cooper.

Though the “Rain on Me” singer has evolved so much in the 13 years since “Poker Face” was a radio and cultural phenomeon — having released two jazz-accented traditional pop albums with Tony Bennett and started an acting career in films like House Of Gucci, to name a couple of her career 180s — the song is still one of her most successful releases to date. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week in April 2009 and remained on the chart for 40 weeks, and is still one of the best-selling singles of all time. The track brought Gaga her first Grammy (best dance recording). It was also nominated for record and song of the year.

