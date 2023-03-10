Lady Gaga’s Glamorous New Wax Figure Is Fit for the 2019 Oscars: See the Photos

Lady Gaga is as real an artist, performer and person as they come. The only thing that’s fake about her? Her latest wax figure, which was recently unveiled as the newest addition to the Madame Tussauds Hollywood collection.

Little Monsters wanting to pose with Mother Monster were able to do the next best thing beginning March 8, when Gaga’s figure was first made available for viewing at the museum. Frozen forever in the middle of blowing an air kiss, the “Rain on Me” singer’s wax model is complete with perfectly recreated freckles, tattoos, makeup and hair color.

It’s a replica of Gaga’s glamorous look worn to the Oscars in 2019, where she won best original song for A Star Is Born‘s standout track “Shallow.” She wore an elegant black gown, matching opera gloves and a white and yellow diamond Tiffany necklace worth millions of dollars to the star-studded ceremony.

“Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible,” said Tom Middleton, general manager at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, in a statement. “It made the most sense to have her Hollywood figure be inspired by the night she was nominated for Best Actress and took home the award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow.‘”

Speaking of Gaga and the Oscars, it was recently revealed that the 13-time Grammy-winner won’t be performing at this year’s ceremony on Sunday (March 12) deespite being nominated again in the best original song category for “Hold My Hand,” her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. In a press meeting via Zoom, the show’s executive producer Glenn Weiss explained that she’s been too busy filming a movie — presumably Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she’s starring as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker — to pull together an Oscars-worthy showcase.

“We actually invited all five nominees,” Weiss said on the call. “We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp. After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. … So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

See a close-up photo of Lady Gaga’s new wax figure below: