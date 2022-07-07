Lady Gaga Gets ‘Fierce’ to Harry Styles’ ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’: Watch

Lady Gaga makes an appearance to celebrate the Launch of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora Westfield Century City store in front the Haus Labs gondola on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Stars, they’re just like everyone else. In a glam new video posted to Lady Gaga‘s TikTok account Wednesday (July 6), the 36-year-old pop icon proved that she, like so many others in this world, gets ready to Harry Styles‘ music.

The video begins with a platinum haired — and eye browed — Gaga posing in a baggy long-sleeve T-shirt and applying a Haus Labs lip oil. “Me being cute at home,” reads a robotic voiceover. “Versus me going out fierce af.”

It then cuts to back-to-back clips of the “Hold My Hand” singer posing in blunt black eye shadow and a black leather body suit. All the while, the opening track of Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” plays.

“Choose your player,” Gaga captioned the post.

The 13-time Grammy winner’s subtle nod to Styles’ music was just enough to get some fans in the comments excited for a potential future collaboration between the two artists. “Gaga and Harry collab??” reads the TikTok’s current top comment, liked by more than 10,000 people.

“GAGA X HARRY STYLES?” wrote another excited person.

Others were just happy to see Gaga rocking a bold look reminiscent of the ones she used to wear on the daily a few years ago. “Guys, we’re back to 2015,” commented one fan.

See Lady Gaga model her casual and full-glam looks to Harry Styles “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” in her new TikTok below: