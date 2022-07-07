Lady Gaga Gets ‘Fierce’ to Harry Styles’ ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’: Watch

Stars, they’re just like everyone else. In a glam new video posted to Lady Gaga‘s TikTok account Wednesday (July 6), the 36-year-old pop icon proved that she, like so many others in this world, gets ready to Harry Styles‘ music.
The video begins with a platinum haired — and eye browed — Gaga posing in a baggy long-sleeve T-shirt and applying a Haus Labs lip oil. “Me being cute at home,” reads a robotic voiceover. “Versus me going out fierce af.”
It then cuts to back-to-back clips of the “Hold My Hand” singer posing in blunt black eye shadow and a black leather body suit. All the while, the opening track of Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” plays.
“Choose your player,” Gaga captioned the post.
The 13-time Grammy winner’s subtle nod to Styles’ music was just enough to get some fans in the comments excited for a potential future collaboration between the two artists. “Gaga and Harry collab??” reads the TikTok’s current top comment, liked by more than 10,000 people.
“GAGA X HARRY STYLES?” wrote another excited person.
Others were just happy to see Gaga rocking a bold look reminiscent of the ones she used to wear on the daily a few years ago. “Guys, we’re back to 2015,” commented one fan.
See Lady Gaga model her casual and full-glam looks to Harry Styles “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” in her new TikTok below:
@ladygagaChoose your player♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles