×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lady Gaga Recalls the Time Tony Bennett Sketched a Tattoo for Her

She shared that she got the ink to "always remember this time together."

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform live at Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/GI for LN

Lady Gaga has fond memories of her beloved friend and musical collaborator Tony Bennett, who died on Friday (July 21) at the age of 96.

In a new People cover story remembering the late legend, the publication revisited a 2014 interview with Gaga, in which she shared that Bennett sketched a tattoo of a trumpet for her.

“I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis’ trumpet,” she recalled. “Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together.”

Related

Colombia Women's National Soccer Team

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Colombia Team Celebrates First Win Singing Alongside J Balvin

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett

See latest videos, charts and news

Their 2014 jazz album, Cheek to Cheek, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. After Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, he went on to release a second jazz album with Gaga, titled Love for Sale, in 2021.

“Tony heard me sing [‘Orange Colored Sky’] and he asked to meet me,” Gaga said in 2014. “He said, ‘Do you want to do a jazz album together?’ I said, ‘Of course I do!’ We were fast friends.”

In 2021, Bennett announced that he was retiring from touring and performing after one last show in August of that year with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall entitled “One Last Time.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad