Lady Gaga Crowns Tony Bennett’s Wife Susan ‘Lady of the Hour’ After Farewell Performance

"I'll cry about tonight forever," Gaga said

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s family are closer than ever after the premiere of the duo’s CBS special, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, on Sunday (Nov. 28).

After the airing of the legendary crooner’s last onstage performance (filmed on Aug. 3), Gaga took to Twitter and Instagram to express her gratitude and praise for Susan Benedetto, Bennett’s wife.

The House of Gucci star shared a picture of herself and Bennett on stage with the caption, “The real ‘Lady’ of the hour is Susan Benedetto…I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I’ll cry about tonight forever.”

Gaga’s first collaboration with Bennett was for the 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, which topped the Billboard 200. In September, they released their second album together, Love For Sale, which is up for album of the year at the 2022 Grammys.

In a conversation for BBC Radio 2‘s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Gaga revealed her final performances with Bennett, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, were exceptionally special. “If you are with that person that you love, play some music from their childhood and I promise you that they will come to life in a way that is not expected, and not everyone you know, every case is different and everybody’s different, but they’re still there and my heart goes out to you,” Gaga said. “This album was made while he had Alzheimer’s and we sang it while he had Alzheimer’s and he was still able to do it, I am just floored by him.”

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga will be available to stream on Paramount+. On Dec. 16, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s MTV Unplugged special will air on MTV.

 

