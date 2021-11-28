Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Gets a Premiere Date: Watch the First Promo

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are coming to MTV Unplugged on Dec. 16, MTV announced on Sunday (Nov. 28) — and you can watch the first promo below.

The new episode, which marks the return of the MTV Unplugged franchise, was filmed earlier this year in New York. The duo performed songs from their Billboard 200 top 10 album Love for Sale, which just earned Gaga and Bennett six 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday, including for album of the year. The project — which topped Billboard‘s Traditional Jazz Albums and overall Jazz Albums charts after its September debut — follows their first joint project, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek.

MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga will air Thursday, Dec. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV in the U.S. and across its global platforms. Its premiere takes place during “Love Music With MTV,” a month-long celebration of the brand’s top music series and moments, from the VMAs to Unplugged.

The MTV Unplugged episode is part of a talent deal Viacom announced with Bennett and Gaga, which also includes the Sunday night CBS concert special One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, where the promo below first aired. Also included in the partnership is the upcoming documentary The Lady and The Legend, which will stream on Paramount+ in 2022.

Bennett previously recorded an MTV Unplugged TV special and accompanying album in 1994, which went on to win album of the year at the 1995 Grammys. This marks the first time Gaga has recorded for MTV Unplugged.

Watch the first MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga promo below: