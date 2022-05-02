Lady Gaga Swaps Kisses With Tom Cruise Backstage at Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga attends the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on March 16, 2022 in New York City.

Lady Gaga had a very special visitor at her Las Vegas residency on Sunday night: none other than Tom Cruise.

On Monday (May 2), the singer took to Instagram to share a couple of photos she snapped with the actor, with the two kissing each other on the cheek backstage at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she captioned the pair of pics.

The show marked Mother Monster’s final date for the latest round of “Jazz & Piano,” the residency she started in Sin City back in January 2019. Meanwhile, the other, more pop-centric part of her Vegas show — “Enigma” — has yet to be restaged on the Strip since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise’s visit to the theater was particularly timely, given that Gaga is just one day away from releasing “Hold My Hand,” her new song for the soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun will find the actor reprising his famous role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a captain responsible for training a new group of Top Gun recruits, including the son of his late best friend, wingman and former radar intercept officer. The film, out May 27 in theaters, will also star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Last month, Gaga performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards and also took home the trophy for best traditional pop vocal album, just one of her five nominations at the ceremony.

Check out Gaga and Cruise’s backstage lovefest below.