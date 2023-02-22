Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez ‘Beautiful’ After Actress Wishes She Was ‘As Pretty as Bella Hadid’

Lady Gaga is reminding Selena Gomez that she’s beautiful because, baby, she was born this way. After the Only Murders in the Building actress posted on TikTok Stories Tuesday (Feb. 21) that she wished she could look a bit more like a certain supermodel, Mother Monster reminded her in the comments how perfect she is as is.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lady Gaga Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news

“You look and are beautiful inside and out,” Gaga told Gomez. “One of my favorite ladies alive!”

In her post on TikTok, the “Wolves” singer had posed using a “Bella Hadid” filter that makes users’ skin look more golden and glowy while changing their browbones to match the Vogue cover star’s unique face shape. “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” Gomez captioned the video.

In the clip, she also lip-synched to a soundbite of Hadid saying in a sultry voice, “My name is Bella Hadid.”

Then, in a followup story, Gomez removed the filter and tried saying the same sentence with her own name. “This is me, I accidentally laminated my brows too much,” she notes as a precursor, before saying, “My name is Selena Gomez — see? It doesn’t even sound sexy.”

Gaga wasn’t the only one to disagree with Gomez’s self-assessment. Thousands of the Rare Beauty founder’s followers flooded the comments of the post within the 24 hours it showed on Gomez’s account, with one writing, “She’s Bella Hadid but your [sic] THE Selena Gomez.”

That same day, the Only Murders in the Building star also posted a TikTok joking about “the reason” she’s single following a flurry of rumors earlier this year that she was dating the Chainsmoker’s Drew Taggart. Mouthing along to another creator’s audio, she says, “Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single. Apparently you have to go outside and meet people. It’s gonna be a no from me.”

Watch it below: