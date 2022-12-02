×
Lady Gaga Is Loving the Viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ TikTok Dance Trend

"Slay Wednesday!" the pop star tweeted.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, the Little Monster family! “Bloody Mary,” one of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 Born This Way deep cuts, has resurfaced and gone viral in the past few days thanks to a new TikTok trend of folks using it to recreate Wednesday Addams’ standout dance scene from Netflix’s new series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. And now, even Mother Monster has taken notice.

“Slay Wednesday!” Gaga tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1). “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉).”

The “Rain On Me” singer’s tweet was actually a response to a cute message posted on Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account, expressing the fictional character’s approval of the “Bloody Mary” trend. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” it read. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

The latest of several onscreen adaptations of Charles Addams original Addams Family cartoon, Wednesday is executive produced and largely directed by Tim Burton. Clips showcasing Ortega’s instantly lovable portrayal of the gothy teenage character quickly started circulating online after the series dropped Nov. 23, particularly a scene in which she shows off her peculiar style of boogying at a school dance.

Ortega actually choreographed the dance herself, later revealing on Twitter that she’d taken inspiration from several artists as well as old videos of goths getting down at dance clubs in the 1980s. Though the dance sequence in Wednesday was actually set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, TikTok users started making fan edits with the scene using Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

From there, another trend started to snowball: Users began posting videos of themselves trying out Wednesday’s quirky moves using “Bloody Mary,” some of them dressing up in black and doing their hair to match Ortega’s school dance look in Wednesday.

Check out some of the “Bloody Mary” Wednesday TikToks below:

@heyitsbessma

This is how i’m gonna dance at every party from now on #wednesday #wednesdayaddams

♬ original sound – main account got banned
@nianaguerrero

i am OBSESSED with that dance scene!! jenna really killed it as wednesday fr 😭😭🖤

♬ original sound – main account got banned
@soyniia

Yo también quería probar el baile de Miércoles 🕷️✨ #fypシ #wednesdayaddams #wednesday #jennaortega #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – main account got banned
@brookemonk_

Had to hop on this trend

♬ original sound – main account got banned
@chamberlin_kevin

It’s beginning to look a lot like Wednesday… #wednesday #wednesdaydance #christmas #tistheseason @Garrett Clayton #santa #whenyoureanaddams

♬ original sound – main account got banned
@emilymeding

Double trouble #wednesday#wednesdayaddams#jennaortega#addamsfamily#wednsdaydance#fakebody#fyp#dance#trend#viral#fypシ

♬ original sound – main account got banned

