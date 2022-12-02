Lady Gaga Is Loving the Viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ TikTok Dance Trend

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, the Little Monster family! “Bloody Mary,” one of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 Born This Way deep cuts, has resurfaced and gone viral in the past few days thanks to a new TikTok trend of folks using it to recreate Wednesday Addams’ standout dance scene from Netflix’s new series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. And now, even Mother Monster has taken notice.

“Slay Wednesday!” Gaga tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1). “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉).”

The “Rain On Me” singer’s tweet was actually a response to a cute message posted on Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account, expressing the fictional character’s approval of the “Bloody Mary” trend. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” it read. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

The latest of several onscreen adaptations of Charles Addams original Addams Family cartoon, Wednesday is executive produced and largely directed by Tim Burton. Clips showcasing Ortega’s instantly lovable portrayal of the gothy teenage character quickly started circulating online after the series dropped Nov. 23, particularly a scene in which she shows off her peculiar style of boogying at a school dance.

Ortega actually choreographed the dance herself, later revealing on Twitter that she’d taken inspiration from several artists as well as old videos of goths getting down at dance clubs in the 1980s. Though the dance sequence in Wednesday was actually set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, TikTok users started making fan edits with the scene using Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

From there, another trend started to snowball: Users began posting videos of themselves trying out Wednesday’s quirky moves using “Bloody Mary,” some of them dressing up in black and doing their hair to match Ortega’s school dance look in Wednesday.

Check out some of the “Bloody Mary” Wednesday TikToks below: