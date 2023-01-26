Here’s How Lady Gaga Reacted to Hearing ‘Bloody Mary’ on the Radio Following ‘Wednesday’ Challenge

Lady Gaga just got to dance, dance, dance with her hands, hands, hands above her head, head, head to one of her older songs playing on the radio, and it’s all thanks to Netflix’s Wednesday. After a massive dance trend using Bad Romance deep cut “Bloody Mary” took off on TikTok following the show’s release, the song has been receiving mainstream airplay for the first time, more than a decade after its release — and Gaga is tuning in.

In a new TikTok, the 36-year-old pop star captured on camera the moment she spontaneously heard “Bloody Mary” on the radio while riding in her car. “We’re on the radio!” she cheers in the clip, before filming herself singing along to her own song.

In text layered over the video, she wrote, “WHEN YOUR SONG FROM 2011 IS A 2023 SMASH.”

“Driving home from set 🃏❤️ my song came on the radio 😭,” she captioned the TikTok, hinting with her emoji choices that “set” indicates the upcoming Joker film, in which she recently snagged a starring role.

Ever since TikTok users began pairing a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary” to a viral scene from Wednesday, in which leading lady Jenna Ortega shows off her unorthodox moves at a school dance, the track has experienced a commercial renaissance. Despite being released back in 2011, the song just made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, and this week reached a new peak at No. 57. (The original dance scene in Wednesday actually features The Cramps’ 1981 classic “Goo Goo Muck,” which also got a nice bump after the series debuted.)

Gaga herself engaged with the show’s hype in early January, tweeting, “Slay Wednesday!” and making a Wednesday-inspired TikTok of her own.

Watch Lady Gaga react to “Bloody Mary” getting radio airplay below: