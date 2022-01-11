Lady Gaga Says She Believes Patrizia Reggiani Sent ‘Swarms of Flies’ After Her

Curse of Gucci? Lady Gaga revealed in a new interview on Tuesday (Jan. 11) that she started to think Patrizia Reggiani had it out for her by the time House of Gucci wrapped.

“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia,” the superstar dished to W for the magazine’s Best Performances issue. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

The Oscar winner — who earned a Golden Globe best actress nod for her portrayal of Reggiani, but lost to Nicole Kidman — also opened up about how she used fashion to help ground her characterization of the convicted felon, but always remained careful not to let the elegant costumes become too much of a couture fantasia.

“The most important element in becoming Patrizia was dyeing my own hair brown. I couldn’t be blonde with that Italian accent — I was still myself,” Gaga explained. “It was also important to me that the film not be a red carpet: Fashion was a key part of Patrizia’s survival. She tried so hard, but she was never as shiny as the Guccis.”

In December, the pop star shared in a separate interview that she consulted her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper before tackling the role in the Ridley Scott-helmed crime drama. Meanwhile, she’s currently nominated for five Grammys — including album of the year — at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards for her latest collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

Check out Gaga’s W cover: