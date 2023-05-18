×
Lady Gaga Looks Fierce Dancing to Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ in Haus Labs

"These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD," the pop star said of her makeup.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga is looking like a queen while dancing like a princess. In a new TikTok, Mother Monster got down to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s collaboration “Princess Diana” — which Gaga says she loves, by the way — and showed off some of her favorite Haus Labs lip products.

Twirling in a circle and flipping her platinum hair over her shoulders, the pop star looks effortlessly regal in her Wednesday (May 17) video. On her lips, she wears one of her new Le Monster lip crayon shades, and holds four of the products up to the camera.

All the while, Gaga dances fiercely along to Minaj’s verse on the “Princess Diana” remix: “I-I-I be eatin’ my spinach/ They tried to clone my image/ They burned they London Bridges/ None of them b—-es British.”

“These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” the “Rain on Me” singer captioned the TikTok, noting that she wears the shade “maple matte” on her lips in the video.

Gaga isn’t the only one who’ve loving the team-up between Ice — Billboard‘s latest cover star — and her longtime idol, Minaj. The track debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, became the first ever No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs by two co-billed women and has been used in hundreds of thousands of other TikToks.

Meanwhile, Gaga wrapped filming on the Joker sequel in early April. The film stars the Grammy winner as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, and will arrive late next year.

Watch Gaga dance along to “Princess Diana” below:

@ladygaga

These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD 💄💋 @HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte 😉)

♬ Princess Diana – Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

