×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

What’s Your Favorite Lady Gaga Met Gala Look? Vote!

Vote and let us know your favorite Met Gala look worn by Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/GI

The first Monday in May just around the corner, which means today’s biggest stars are gearing up to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2).

Lin-Manuel MirandaRegina KingBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

Explore

Explore

Lady Gaga

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks. Lady Gaga has attended the high-profile event three times, starting it off strong in 2015 when she walked the carpet in a black and cream outfit to complete the China: Through the Looking Glass theme.

Related

Killer Mike, Ozark

Killer Mike Makes a Cameo on 'Ozark' Season 4: Watch the Teaser

In 2016, she opted for a metallic bodysuit, fishnets and sky-high platform heels for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme and, most recently, she rocked three different looks in 2019 for Camp: Notes on Fashion.

See our full rundown of Lady Gaga’s Met Gala looks here, and vote for your favorite below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad