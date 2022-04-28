What’s Your Favorite Lady Gaga Met Gala Look? Vote!

Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

The first Monday in May just around the corner, which means today’s biggest stars are gearing up to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2).

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks. Lady Gaga has attended the high-profile event three times, starting it off strong in 2015 when she walked the carpet in a black and cream outfit to complete the China: Through the Looking Glass theme.

In 2016, she opted for a metallic bodysuit, fishnets and sky-high platform heels for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme and, most recently, she rocked three different looks in 2019 for Camp: Notes on Fashion.

See our full rundown of Lady Gaga’s Met Gala looks here, and vote for your favorite below.