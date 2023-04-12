Lady Gaga’s ‘Just Dance’ Certified Diamond by the RIAA

Lady Gaga‘s debut single “Just Dance” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Wednesday (April 12).

The milestone — signifying 10,000,000 units sold — comes just days after the 2008 smash featuring Colby O’Donis celebrated its 15th anniversary. With her third Diamond record — following “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” — Mother Monster also becomes the very first woman to receive the RIAA’s Digital Diamond Award.

Released as the lead single off Gaga’s debut album The Fame, “Just Dance” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the winter of 2009, spending three weeks atop the chart and becoming the first of the pop supernova’s five No. 1 hits, which include “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper and “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande.

To mark the anniversary of the song, Gaga has re-released limited-edition merch from every single of her past album eras including 2009’s The Fame Monster, 2011’s Born This Way, 2013’s Artpop, 2016’s Joanne and 2020’s Chromatica, as well as select pieces dedicated to Love for Sale, her 2021 collaborative LP with Tony Bennett, and her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. All the merch is available for purchase now on the singer’s official website.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently wrapped filming on the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. Directed by Todd Phillips, the crime caper will serve as a sequel to 2019’s Joker, and finds Gaga stepping into the deranged shoes of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Gotham City’s most notorious baddie.

Check out the RIAA’s celebration of “Just Dance” being certified Diamond below.