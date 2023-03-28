What’s Your Favorite Lady Gaga Hot 100 No. 1 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! The superstar turned 37 years old on Tuesday (March 28).

Throughout her illustrious career, Mother Monster has been no stranger to the Billboard charts, particularly the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart. She has 36 songs that have made the tally in total, along with 17 top 10 hits. Of those 17, she achieved an impressive five No. 1 tracks, including her first-ever chart topper, 2008’s “Just Dance.”

Since then, 2008’s “Poker Face;” 2011’s “Born This Way;” her 2018 A Star Is Born collaboration with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow;” and her 2020 Ariana Grande team-up “Rain on Me” have all topped the Hot 100.

In honor of Gaga’s birthday, we’d love to know which of her Hot 100 No. 1 hits is your favorite. Vote below.