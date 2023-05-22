Looks Like Lady Gaga Is Ready to Spill Some Tea

Lady Gaga‘s got something up her sleeve, and she took to Instagram to spill the tea — kind of.

In a video shared on Monday (May 22), the “Rain on Me” superstar is seen looking into the camera, as she taps a spoon on her cup of tea. She then takes a big sip, before shrugging her shoulders and putting her index finger up to her lips in a “Shhh” gesture. “Having a cuppa in celebration of something exciting coming tomorrow,” she captioned the photo, without any indication on what the “tea” spilled this week will be about.

While the Little Monsters have been itching for new music since Gaga’s last album, 2020’s Chromatica, the 13-time Grammy winner has plenty of other projects currently that she’s been passionate about.

Gaga’s recently relaunched Haus Labs makeup brand has been viral all over TikTok, continually coming out with inventive new products, from foundations and illuminating blushes to colorful lip crayons, glosses and everything in between.

The new launch likely has something to do with the makeup brand, as Haus Labs posted their own cryptic tea spill. In the video, a hand is seen mixing a cup of tea with a pen branded with the makeup line’s logo, as the camera pans out to show a bunch of products laying on the table. “What’s the tea? Coming soon,” the video reads.

See Gaga’s teaser post below.