Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears After Abruptly Stopping Miami Concert Amid Lightning Storm

Lady Gaga shared a tearful message after cutting short her Miami concert over the weekend.

The pop superstar and actress took to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 17) to post an emotional video of herself explaining why the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour at Hard Rock Stadium that evening was abruptly stopped amid a “dangerous” rain and lightning storm.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” the 12-time Grammy winner said while fighting back tears.

“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be, like, that hardcore bad b—-, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving. I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or any member of my crew (or) my band, my dancers.”

The A Star Is Born actress also apologized for not being able to perform her Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain on Me,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. But she noted that cutting the performance short was the responsible decision.

“I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,” Gaga wrote in another Instagram post. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.”

The singer-songwriter’s Miami concert on Saturday was the final stop of her international The Chromatica Ball tour, which was in support of her 2020 album, Chromatica. The stadium trek was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See Gaga’s heartfelt posts about the cancellation below on Instagram.