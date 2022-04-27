Lady Gaga Confirms She Wrote a Song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘I’ve Been Working on It For Years’

It’s been three years since she took home an Oscar for her songwriting work on A Star Is Born, but Lady Gaga isn’t done making music for film. On Wednesday (April 27), the 36-year-old pop icon confirmed rumors that she would be contributing an original track to Top Gun: Maverick with an emotional Instagram post announcing that her next single, “Hold My Hand,” will indeed be featured in the film.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the track’s black-and-white, military-themed art. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Premiering May 27, Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a naval aviation pilot who first came to theater screens in the 1986 film Top Gun. Also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and its full score is credited to Hans Zimmer.

“I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them,” Gaga continued. “Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.”

The “Rain On Me” singer first began teasing the song on Monday (April 25), posting a string of mysterious tweets that seemed to include the lyrics to an unreleased song. “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey,” read the first. Another, handwritten on a piece of paper, read: “I see that you’re bleeding, you don’t need to show me again.”

“I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long,” she added in her announcement. “And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3.”

The 13-time Grammy winner concluded by revealing what looks to be a few more of the song’s lyrics: “But if you decide to / I’ll ride in this life with you / I won’t let go till the end.”

