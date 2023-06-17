Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Chromatica Ball’ Film in Personal Message to Little Monsters

Lady Gaga “can’t wait” for Little Monsters to experience her upcoming Chromatica Ball film.

The pop superstar and Oscar-winning actress confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday (June 16) that she is working hard on numerous artistic projects, including an edit for a movie based on her 2022 headlining concert tour.

“I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed [Joker: Folie à Deux] for many months (a very introspective time),” Gaga wrote in a lengthy message. “I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

She added, “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.”

Her Instagram post also included a black-and-white snapshot of a still frame from the The Chromatica Ball edit. “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it,” she wrote.

The 2022 Chromatica Ball grossed $112.4 million and sold 834,000 tickets from 20 concerts, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. It marked her first outing since the Joanne World Tour in 2017.

Initially slated for summer 2020, the trans-continental Chromatica Ball was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour — which visited North America, Europe and Asia — was in support of Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

The 13-time Grammy winner recently partnered with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new commercial in an effort to raise migraine awareness. The clip features some of the first professional footage of her Chromatica Ball tour, which wrapped in September.

Gaga also teased on Instagram that she “wrote and produced music for a special project,” without revealing additional details. “I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much,” Gaga concluded her post. “I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

See Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball film update on Instagram here.