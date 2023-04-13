Lady Gaga Named Co-Chair of President Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

The White House announced on Thursday (April 13) that President Joe Biden has tapped Lady Gaga to co-chair his Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

Mother Monster will share her position as co-chair of the committee with Hollywood producer and Oscar winner Bruce Cohen, while the likes of Kerry Washington, Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes, Marta Kauffman and more will join them as committee members.

“Welcome newly appointed members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga!” the official committee Twitter account shared. “We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country.”

Gaga retweeted the news of her appointment, writing, “Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov,” and her Little Monsters’ reactions ranged from patriotic and proud to hilariously confused. “President Stefani Germanotta,” one tweeted alongside a photo of the singer making her grand entrance at President Biden’s inauguration, where she sang the national anthem. Meanwhile, another gleefully admitted, “I don’t know what this means but slay.”

The PCAH was created by executive order in 1982 and, according to a release, functions to “advise the President on cultural policy” in order to “enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.”

Read the announcement from the White House and Gaga’s reaction below.

