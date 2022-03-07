Lady Gaga Announces New Chromatica Ball Tour Dates With More Shows

Little Monsters, rise — and get ready to dance. Lady Gaga announced Monday (March 7) that she is officially going on tour for her previously postponed expedition Lady Gaga Presents: The Chromatica Ball, which will see the 12-time Grammy winner embarking on a limited run of 14 performances in stadiums across the globe.

Originally scheduled for the summer after Gaga’s 2020 album Chromatica was released, the tour was postponed until the following year due to coronavirus concerns. It was subsequently put on hold again, with Gaga writing in statement at the time: “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready.”

Now, the time has come for the six original venues on the Chromatica Ball lineup — as well as for eight brand new locations around the world — to open their doors to Mama Monster’s fleet of dedicated fans. Kicking off July 17 in Düsseldorf and concluding Sept. 10 in Los Angeles, the trek will at last give Billboard 200 No.1 album Chromatica its moment after waiting two years to be performed on tour.

Tickets for the newly added Chromatica Ball dates will go on sale Friday (March 11) in Arnhem and London, and on Monday (March 14) for all other additional venues via Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston are still valid for the new dates, with more seats on sale now.

One dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit founded by the House of Gucci star and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012. The organization supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world, according to its website.

