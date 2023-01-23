Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Really Brave’ for Opening Up About Eating Disorder

Lady Gaga had some kind words for Taylor Swift recently. After a fan on TikTok posted footage from the former pop star’s Miss Americana Netflix documentary, the “Bloody Mary” singer left a sweet comment praising Swift on her courage while speaking about an extremely difficult topic: disordered eating.

The TikTok Gaga commented on featured one of the more heartbreaking clips from the 2020 documentary, in which Swift recalls how she used to eat too little and work out too much in order to maintain what she says was an unhealthy body weight.

“I’m a lot happier with who I am,” she says in the video. “I don’t care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight … it’s just something that makes my life better, the fact that I’m a size six instead of a size double zero.”

“That wasn’t how my body was supposed to be — I just didn’t really understand that at the time,” added the “All Too Well” singer. “I did exercise a lot, but I wasn’t eating. There’s always some standard of beauty you aren’t meeting. It’s all just f–king impossible.”

One of hundreds of people leaving messages of support for Swift on the TikTok clip was none other than Lady Gaga, who wrote, “That’s really brave everything you said 🖤 wow.”

The topic is something that’s common ground between the two musicians. The “Rain on Me” musician has also dealt with eating disorders in the past, opening up in 2012 about having struggled with anorexia and bulimia since she was 15 years old.

Her recent comment isn’t the first time Gaga has praised Swift for her bravery. When Swift appeared in One World: Together at Home, a virtual benefit concert curated by Gaga at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter performed the devastating Lover track “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a The Chicks-assisted ballad dedicated to her mother, Andrea, who’s been battling cancer since 2015.

“This is so beautiful, Taylor,” the Haus Labs founder said on Instagram Live after Swift’s performance. “Thank you for sharing this vulnerable moment with us. You’re really, really even so much braver in this moment.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

See the TikTok and Lady Gaga’s comment below: