Lady Gaga Gets Birthday Wishes From Beyoncé & Tony Bennett — And Shares Her Birthday Wish

Lady Gaga rang in her 36th birthday on Monday (March 28) with a special request of her fans.

On Twitter, the pop star announced she’d be holding a fundraiser for her Born This Way Foundation, which also happens to be marking its 10th anniversary of advocacy work. “For my birthday and to celebrate ten years of @BTWFoundation, please consider this fundraiser so we can continue the work of supporting youth mental wellness, creating accessible, actionable mental health resources + building a kinder and braver world,” Mother Monster tweeted along with a link to the donation page on Facebook.

Gaga’s longtime collaborator and friend Tony Bennett also took to social media to celebrate her big day, sharing a heartfelt message on Twitter and posting a short video in which he tells the camera, “Happy Birthday, Lady. I love you.”

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Love for Sale” crooner wasn’t the only collaborator to wish the House of Gucci actress well wishes: Beyoncé, who teamed up with Gaga more than a decade ago for 2009’s “Telephone” and “Video Phone,” wished her a happy birthday on her official website, completely with an adorable photo of a young Gaga seated at the piano as she stares down the camera with her arms crossed.

Gaga’s birthday comes just one day after she joined Liza Minnelli onstage at the 94th Academy Awards to present the award for best picture to CODA. In a night dominated by Will Smith‘s headline-making slap of Chris Rock, the Chromatica singer’s loving exchange with and care for a wheelchair-bound Minnelli was the perfect antithesis to the lingering tension inside the Dolby Theater.

Check out Gaga’s fundraiser and birthday wishes from Bennett, Beyoncé and more below.

For my birthday and to celebrate ten years of @BTWFoundation, please consider this fundraiser so we can continue the work of supporting youth mental wellness, creating accessible, actionable mental health resources + building a kinder and braver world 💖 https://t.co/xBbStCkTo0 https://t.co/Qk8T6kZ3FO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 26, 2022

Happy birthday to the incomparable @ladygaga! With over a decade of friendship, you have truly changed my life in so many ways. It is an honor to know you as a friend, an artist, and a New Yorker. Wishing you all the best on your special day! pic.twitter.com/Qd7qTBf5rd — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) March 28, 2022

BEYONCÉ WISHES LADY GAGA A HAPPY BIRTHDAY. THAT’S ON PARTNERS IN CRIME pic.twitter.com/J8JuQ8lT3N — allure (@alluregaga2) March 28, 2022