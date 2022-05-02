×
Lady Gaga Gets Cheeky Showing Off Itsy Bitsy Bikini in New Photo

The pop star posted from Las Vegas, where she's performing her latest Jazz & Piano residency.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cheers to the freaking weekend. Lady Gaga posted a new photo on social media on Sunday (May 1) in a strappy, body-baring bikini.

In the snap, the pop star poses poolside in the baby blue swimsuit, grinning as she looks over her shoulder wearing a pair of chic, black sunglasses. “Somebody’s [apple juice emoji],” she captioned the sassy photo.

While Mother Monster didn’t tag her location in her feed, she clarified in her Instagram Stories that she was spending the afternoon in Las Vegas, where she’s currently in the midst of her nine-show Jazz and Piano residency at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM. However, the vacation vibes were apparently short-lived because just a few hours later, she posted another follow-up snap standing next to a snazzy white Porsche on her Stories, writing, “Time to put the ‘O’ back in werk.’

In April, Gaga took home her thirteenth career Grammy award — best traditional pop vocal album — for Love For Sale, her 2021 collaborative album of standards with Tony Bennett, and performed a loving tribute to her friend and longtime collaborator, although he was sadly absent from the ceremony.

The singer is also on the verge of releasing “Hold My Hand,” her upcoming contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack that’s apparently been years in the making. In a teaser for the song, which will be released Tuesday (May 3), Gaga sings, “I won’t let go till the end” over crashing drums as she sits under the wing of an old-fashioned prop plane emblazoned with the initials of her stage name.

Check out Gaga rocking her swimsuit on Instagram, and catch her Stories here before they expire.

