Labrinth & Billie Eilish Unveil Cinematic ‘Never Felt So Alone’ Visual 

The song was originally featured in Euphoria's second season.

Labrinth "Never Felt So Alone"
Labrinth "Never Felt So Alone" Courtesy Photo

To celebrate the release of their hallucinatory new collaboration, “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth and Billie Eilish dropped an accompanying music video for the track on Friday (April 7).

In the clip, the musical duo are chained to a structure along with a number of others who also feel alone in the world, unable to break free as the camera fans to dark, trippy shots of the two trading verses.

“Never Felt So Alone” was featured in Euphoria‘s second season, but has remained unreleased since the show’s latest installment dropped on HBO Max last year, unlike the lion’s share of Labrinth’s original songs and collaborations with leading lady Zendaya and a handful of guest artists for the official soundtrack

“I’ve been a fan of Billie for a long time,” Lab told Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily show in an interview that aired Friday (April 7). “I think she’s an amazing artist. I remember Noah [Cyrus] was doing some of the same shows Billie was in that time, and everybody kept on coming back talking about this Billie Eilish girl.”

It wasn’t until Lab sent “Never Felt So Alone” to Eilish that he discovered that she’d been a fan of his for just as long as he’d been following her. “Once I started piecing the song together, I was just like, “Do you know what? I think this is the moment where I think Billie would be a sick addition,’” the “Mount Everest” musician said.

“When we spoke, she was like, ‘Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years.” I was like, ‘What?’ It was like, ‘Billie? What? You?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, been a fan.’ She was like, ‘I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you.’”

Watch the “Never Felt So Alone” music video below.

