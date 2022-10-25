Piso 21, Kyle, TOKiMONSTA, Chesca & More Added to LA3C Festival Lineup

Penske Media Corporation revealed even more performers for its inaugural two-day culture and creativity festival LA3C. Piso 21, Kyle and Chesca were added to the star-studded lineup on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

In addition, Grammy-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA was announced as the Sunday headliner for the Hot Import Nights Stage, which will also include performance sets by Accia, Cuco and Rosegold. Additionally, VIBE, the leading entertainment and lifestyle brand in celebrating Black culture, will host a special 30th anniversary set featuring LA native producer and DJ Linafornia.

See here for the full lineup for the two-day event, featuring headliners Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion. Food, fine artists and on-site experiences for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Penske Media’s first-ever culture and creativity festival will take over the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. LA3C stands for Los Angeles the Capital of Culture & Creativity and aims to connect communities through the city’s music, food and art. Additionally, LA3C will support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles through partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

The festival and performance sets are slated to run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT on the first day and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on day two. All attendees must be over 21 years of age.

Tickets for LA3C are now available to purchase here. For up-to-date news on LA3C, be sure to follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of Billboard.