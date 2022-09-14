Maluma & Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C Festival

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the two-day culture and creativity festival LA3C, Penske Media Corporation announced Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The superstar duo join SEVENTEEN and Snoop Dogg, who will also perform at the event. LA3C’s full talent lineup — including musicians, chefs and artists — and programming details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Penske Media’s first-ever culture and creativity festival will take over the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. LA3C stands for Los Angeles the Capital of Culture & Creativity and aims to connect communities through the city’s music, food and art. Additionally, LA3C will support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles through partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” said PMC Chairman, CEO and Founder Jay Penske. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

“It is an honor and privilege to build this festival,” added Juan Mora, LA3C’s chief executive. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Tickets for LA3C are available to purchase here. For up-to-date news on LA3C, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of Billboard.