See Full Lineup For Inaugural LA3C Music, Art & Food Fest Featuring Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion & More

The new music, art and food festival coming to Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10-11 under the LA3C banner released its full musical lineup on Thursday (Oct. 6). The first-ever culture/creativity fest from Penske Media Corporation will feature already announced headlining sets from Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma, as well as performances from SEVENTEEN, Snoop Dogg, Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Segui, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead.

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, CEO of LA3C in a statement announcing the full lineup for the event whose mark translates to “Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture and Creativity.” “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, K-Pop, Regional Mexican Music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”

LA3C also announced a partnership with HIN Events LLC and Hot Import Nights for a second HIN-sponsored stage featuring a headlining set from Mustard, with additional sets from AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, MEIRLIN, Peach and Vice. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the lineup of chefs, restaurants, artists and more programming.

“The Hot Import Nights Brand began in California, with our very first event in Long Beach,” said Michael Munar, CEO of HIN Events LLC in a statement. “We are immensely proud of our LA heritage and how we have grown our events around the world celebrating cars, music, gaming, fashion, technology and more. Our partnership with LA3C was organic. We both share a love for LA and are so excited to bring our unique point of view to this special stage curated by HIN Events. Attendees can expect our talent lineup of DJs, dancers, and more evoking the amazing sound and electric spirit of LA.”

The festival and performance sets are slated to run from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. PT on the first day and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. PT on day two; all attendees must be 21+. In its effort to nurture and preserve the city’s creative pulse, in its inaugural year LA3C has partnered with the non-profits Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

Tickets for LA3C are available to purchase here.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of Billboard.

