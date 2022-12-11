LA3C Day One Best Moments: SEVENTEEN, Snoop Dogg & More

Penske Media Corporation’s new music, art and food festival LA3C launched on Saturday (Dec. 10) at Los Angeles State Historic Park, bringing some of the top stars from every musical genre together for a day that shined bright despite the gloomy weather.

Explore Explore Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

From SEVENTEEN‘s fiery hour-long set to Snoop Dogg‘s breezy performance and Lil Baby‘s headlining moment, the inaugural LA3C sent fans back to their own homes more than happy — and ready for day two.

See day one’s best moments below.

Shawn Wasabi’s Colorful Visuals

Besides being a creative producer who makes tracks by using his own curated sounds as well as samples from everything — yes, everything, including iPhone alarms, games, doors closing and more — Wasabi is also a pro at cultivating the perfect aesthetic to accompany his kawaii yet heavily electronic set. From Super Mario challenges to Animal Crossing scenes bursting on the screen behind him, the 27-year-old’s set feels like living in a real-life video game, all while enjoying some really awesome, unique music.

Kyle Crowd Surfing (Literally)

During his jam-packed set, in which he performed some of his top hits like “Playinwitme” and “iSpy,” Kyle took crowd surfing to the next level when he jumped on an actual surfboard in the crowd as fans carried him across the audience.

SEVENTEEN Takes On the “Bloody Mary” Challenge

Before stepping onstage, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, Mingyu and Dino chatted with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly before flawlessly executing the dance challenge inspired by Netflix’s Wednesday, nailing the viral choreography to the tune of Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary.” The clip even got reposted by Emma Myers, who plays Enid in the series.

India Shawn’s Vocals

One thing about the Free Nationals, is that they are masters of their craft. They certainly didn’t need any guests to make their set great, but adding India Shawn amplified the performance thanks to her effortlessly smooth vocal ability and charming stage presence. She even stepped in for Anderson .Paak

SEVENTEEN’s Entire Set

All thirteen members of SEVENTEEN took the stage too the sound of cheers from Carat, who had been waiting at the LA3C stage since doors opened to see their favorite guys — and they didn’t disappoint. From precisely synchronized dances and bursting onstage pyrotechnics to harmonized vocals and sleek outfits, the K-pop group kept the energy high with hits like “HOT,” “Left & Right” and “Aju Nice,” which they repeated six times due to audience demand.

Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode” Performance

While Snoop performed a slew of hits during his set, including “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “All I Do Is Win,” “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” and “I Wanna Love You,” there’s nothing quite like hearing the King of LA perform his ultimate Dr. Dre collab, “The Next Episode,” at a Los Angeles festival celebrating everything abou the City of Angels.

Lil Baby’s Headlining Set

While Lil Baby stepped in for Megan Thee Stallion as the LA3C day one headliner, the rapper still brought the heat. The star pulled out all his top tracks, keeping the crowd just as pumped as he was with songs like “Drip Too Hard” and “Freestyle.”