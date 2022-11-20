×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

L.A. Dodgers Donate $1 Million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

The team's principal owner, Mark Walter, and Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King presented a symbolic giant check at Saturday night's (Nov. 19) show.

Elton John
Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/GI

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation during one of the star’s weekend performances at Dodger Stadium, the last North American stop on his final tour.

The team’s principal owner, Mark Walter, and Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King presented a symbolic giant check at Saturday night’s (Nov. 19) show.

John thanked the team for its generosity and called Dodger Stadium “an iconic venue which has meant so much to me and my career.”

Related

Elton John

Elton John Manager Says This Really Is His Final Tour — But That Doesn’t Mean There Won’t Be More…

John made his 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub, the Troubadour, and surged to stardom, famously appearing at Dodger Stadium in sequined Dodgers uniforms in 1975.

His foundation is an independent organization dedicated to ending AIDS.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad