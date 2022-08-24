L D R U Signs With Warner Music, Drops Fresh Cut ‘The Excuse’: First Listen

With a new, global recording deal, and a plate of fresh cuts on the way, L D R U is gearing-up for the next level.

L D R U is the ARIA Award-nominated project of Sydney electronic music producer and DJ Drew Carmody.

He’s been pumping out tunes under that guise since 2013, none bigger than “Keeping Score,” which appeared on his 2017 Sizzlar mixtape. “Keeping Score” scored an ARIA nomination, appeared in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown and is now triple-platinum certified in these parts. Sizzlar tracks “To Be Free” and “Next To You” are both platinum.

Career streams are north of 70 million, including a remix of Major Lazer’s “Be Together” ft. Wild Belle, which passed 100,000 plays in its first weekend.

Explore Explore L D R U See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new phase of the L D R U story will be told with Warner Music Australia, with which he signs on a deal that can work the artist across the music company’s global network.

To celebrate the new alliance, L D R U drops the “The Excuse,” a collaborative good-time track that offers a first impression of his new sonic palate – digital flair with organic beats, tambourine and some concrete folded in the mix.

L D R U taps songwriter and producer Taras Hrubyj-Piper and TikTok drummer and funnyman Tom Cardy for support on “The Excuse,” his first official release through WMA.

“Synergy between great minds and feelings alike, all mixed into one harmonious blend of dance/rock and pop,” is how he describes it. “It’s about not caring what anyone else thinks, clearing your head from all the drama and having a genuine childlike state of mind – really having fun, with the kind of laughter that makes your cheeks ache from smiling so much.”

“The Excuse,” accompanied with a trippy music video created by Aussie digital artist Ego / Undersea Creative, is a starting point.

“We’re long-term fans of his work, and when we first heard the new songs he had been working on over the past couple of years, I knew we had to bring him into the label,” enthuses Dan Rosen, president of Warner Music Australasia. “These are seriously huge tracks”.

Watch below.