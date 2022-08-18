Kylie Prew Confirms JoJo Siwa Breakup: ‘I Have Been Single for Almost Two Months’

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 3, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits once again.

During a recent Instagram Live, Siwa’s former girlfriend wanted to clear the air and explained that she and the Dance Moms alum have gone their separate ways, insisting that there’s no drama between them despite the breakup.

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew explained during the Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

She continued, “It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Siwa and Prew first broke up in 2021 after several months of dating; the Dancing With the Stars runner-up did not address the split until November of that year and explained that the relationship ended due to a case of “right person, wrong time.”

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” Siwa told Paris Hilton on the . “I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”

The pair then announced their reconciliation via Siwa’s Instagram, in which she shared a picture of her kissing the 18-year-old influencer on the cheek during a May visit to Disneyland. By June, Siwa told People that she and Prew were “still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries, all the normal stuff.”

Siwa has yet to address the breakup news. See Prew’s explanation below.