Kylie Minogue Wants This Australian Actress to Play Her in a Future Biopic

Kylie Minogue is preparing to end 2023 with a major bang — following the success of her chart-topping single “Padam Padam,” the Australian pop star will be releasing her upcoming album, Tension, in September and is headed to Las Vegas for her first ever residency come November. Speaking with E! News, the singer revealed that Vegas has always been in her plans.

“For many many years, I thought ‘I’ll do Vegas one day,’ and now is the time. It’s a brand new club and experience and it’s being made as we speak. It’s going to be box fresh,” she said, adding that narrowing down the songs she wants to sing will be a tall task. “I’ve got my work cut out for me to choose my setlist, and to choose a few surprises as well.”

As for the success Minogue has seen with “Padam,” the singer said she “will forever and always be so grateful” to the track. “From the moment it came out, it’s going, it’s running. What an amazing start for the Tension album. It’s a combination of club sounds like “Padam.” It’s my happy place, like a melancholic high. Kind of happy sad, but bangers.”

With so much on the horizon for the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, surely a biopic is in the works. Thankfully, Minogue knows exactly who she wants to play her: “Margot Robbie in my dreams, She has the Australian accent down for sure.”

Tension is slated to release on Sept. 22. Minogue will embark on her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort on Nov. 3.

