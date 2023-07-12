Kylie Minogue Could ‘Very Possibly’ Be Planning a Vegas Residency or Tour

The Las Vegas residency is the new staple in the careers of pop icons — superstars such as Adele, Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson are currently lighting up the Strip with their shows. Now, Kylie Minogue is teasing that she might be joining their ranks soon.

On the Tuesday (July 11) episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Minogue appeared with fellow guest Adam Lambert, and was grilled by Cohen about her plans for the future. At one point, Cohen specifically asked if she had any plans when it came to a “tour or Vegas residency.” Squinting her eyes mischievously, Minogue answered, “Very possibly.”

The tease comes on the heels of the viral success of Minogue’s latest single “Padam Padam,” which currently sits at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart — a career first for the pop legend.

Elsewhere in the episode, Minogue opened up about the pressures of performing pop music live, especially when it comes to translating the breakout success of “Padam Padam” into a live performance. “It takes some consideration, but I think ‘Padam’ is kind of living its best life on stage, as well,” she said. “I can’t imagine how Cher did it with ‘Believe.’ But I think people understand, with the way a song is produced, there’s production. I don’t press a button and sound like that — I sing live on stage.”

Check out a clip from Watch What Happens Live, in which Minogue and Lambert break down their favorite live performances, below: