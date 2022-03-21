Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Dedicated to Baby Wolf: Watch

Kylie Jenner finally gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at welcoming her son Wolf into the world in a precious video shared on Monday (March 21).

Titled “To Our Son,” the nearly 10-minute clip uploaded to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s personal YouTube channel shows off numerous can’t-miss moments from her second pregnancy with partner Travis Scott: older sister Stormi adorably kissing her mom’s baby bump, peeks at sonograms, maternity photoshoots and behind-the-scenes moments from her glamorous baby shower included.

“I just want to say thank you for everybody who’s been on this journey with Kylie and Travis and Stormi because it’s been an amazing time, and you’re the best mom in the world,” Kris Jenner says in the video while making a speech at the party. “We’re just so excited that Stormi’s gonna be a big sister.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch isn’t the only grandparent who makes an appearance in the video, either. Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, also records a sweet message to the 24-year-old mom while attending Stormi’s over-the-top birthday party. “You know, this was the best thing ever for him; I see a different person in my son,” Webster says of the rapper becoming a parent. “And you, I was just telling someone at the party today, what a wonderful mother you are … I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

Elsewhere in the footage, Kylie reveals that her pregnancy cravings the second time around included “steak, like red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato, is like my diet. Just a lot of meat,” while Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all pop up to send personal messages of support to their youngest sister.

Eventually, Kylie heads to the hospital to deliver baby Wolf with Scott and her family in tow, but not until after Stormi gives a preemptive tour of her little brother’s nursery, complete with a Louis Vuitton teddy bear and dozens of pairs of tiny Nike sneakers arranged perfectly in the closet. Baby Wolf was born Feb. 2.

Watch the intimate video documenting Kylie’s second pregnancy below.