Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s New Name, Shares Adorable Photos

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s son, who was originally named Wolf, has a new name — and the couple have finally publicly announced his new name.

On Saturday (Jan. 21), Jenner captioned a series of Instagram photos with their son’s new name, Aire.

“AIRE,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The post featured four images of the adorable Aire, including two pictures of Jenner lovingly holding him.

“I love you Aire Webster,” Kris Jenner commented on the post.

The name news comes just before the baby’s first birthday, which will be on Feb. 2. Scott and Jenner are also parents to Aire’s big sister, Stormi, who turns five on Feb. 1.

The couple had first said Aire’s name was Wolf after Jenner gave birth in February. But by March, Jenner clarified that her son’s name changed after realizing it didn’t fit his personality.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kylie Jenner Travis Scott See latest videos, charts and news

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” she updated fans via Instagram on March 21. “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

In September, during an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she’d last updated that they hadn’t yet “officially, legally changed his name,” explaining at the time that “his name is still Wolf, his passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering on it … We don’t call him Wolf.”

See the name reveal post and the new snapshots of Aire on Instagram here.