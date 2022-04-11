Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Still Deciding on Their Son’s Name: ‘We Have Some Strong Options’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City.

If you’re still wondering what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have named their newborn son, don’t worry — they are too! Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians — her family’s new reality TV series — Jenner shared that she and Scott have not yet settled on a name for their latest addition.

“We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it,” Jenner shared with the outlet. “Before I officially changed it, I want to make sure.”

The pair, who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi, welcomed their newborn back on Feb. 2, and announced shortly after on Instagram that they had named him Wolf. However, a few weeks after that, Jenner posted a story that read: “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

“Wolf was never on our list,” Jenner admitted to ET, pointing to one of her sisters as the source of the name. “It just was something Khloe suggested.” Kylie, however, insisted to the publication that she did like the name, but ultimately, it did not fit her son.

One famous Wolf chimed in after the reality star shared that she and the rapper’s little one was no longer “Wolf.” Musician Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of Eddie Van Halen, tweeted the story with a non-nursery-safe expression. “THANK F—,” he expressed.

In the meantime, fans can catch Jenner on The Kardashians, premiering on April 14 on Hulu.