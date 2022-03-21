Kylie Jenner Says Son’s Name ‘Isn’t Wolf Anymore’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at arrivals for The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit, The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District, New York, NY June 15, 2021.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their minds about their newborn son’s name.

More than a month after the makeup mogul announced that her second child with the rapper was named Wolf Webster, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (March 21) to reveal that it’s no longer the case.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on a black screen with two laugh-crying emojis. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere [prayer emoji].”

Earlier in the day, Jenner uploaded a 10-minute video to her YouTube channel titled “To Our Son,” showing a number of sweet moments from her second pregnancy, including older sister Stormi adorably kissing her mom’s baby bump, peeks at sonograms, maternity photo shoots and behind-the-scenes moments from her glamorous baby shower.

Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, also recorded a sweet message to the 24-year-old mom while attending Stormi’s over-the-top birthday party. “You know, this was the best thing ever for him; I see a different person in my son,” Webster says of the rapper becoming a parent. “And you, I was just telling someone at the party today, what a wonderful mother you are … I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

Elsewhere in the footage, Kylie reveals that her pregnancy cravings the second time around included “steak, like red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato, is like my diet. Just a lot of meat,” while Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all pop up to send personal messages of support to their youngest sister.

Kylie and Travis’ son was born on Feb. 2.