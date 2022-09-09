Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Son With Travis Scott Is Still Legally Named Wolf, But ‘We Don’t Call Him Wolf’

The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s son is still unknown to the public, seven months after his birth. During the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday (Sept. 8), she revealed that her son’s name — which she announced was Wolf after giving birth in February — has not been changed in the eyes of the law.

“We haven’t officially, legally changed his name,” Jenner explained to the talk-show host. “His name is still Wolf, his passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering on it … We don’t call him Wolf.”

When Corden pressed her for a hint, Jenner added, “We’re just not ready to share yet. Travis … one day he’ll be like, ‘Oh, this name is kinda cool’ and change it again. So we’re probably not going to officially change it until … maybe …”

The youngest Jenner revealed that her and Scott’s son was named Wolf in an Instagram Story a week after his birth. But by March, Jenner announced that her son’s name changed after realizing it didn’t fit his personality anymore.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” she updated fans via Instagram on March 21. “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

Jenner appeared on Corden alongside her mother Kris Jenner to play a game of Late Late Lie Detector, in which they asked the matriarch a series of questions regarding Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker, whether she leaked Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and who her favorite child is. The 66-year-old also revealed that she often reorganizes Kylie’s home when Jenner’s not there.

Watch Kylie and Kris Jenner’s appearance on Corden below.