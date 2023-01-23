Here’s How You Pronounce Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Son Aire’s Name

Nearly a year after giving birth to her son with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner revealed this weekend that he’s named Aire Webster — and now she’s letting fans know how to pronounce the unique name too.

“Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” one Instagram fan account asked of the moniker, which means “Lion of God” in Hebrew. Well, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul decided to drop into the comments section to officially set the record straight. “AIR,” she wrote in all caps with a single red-heart emoji.

The grand unveiling of baby Aire’s name came over the weekend along with the very first photos of the little man’s adorable face. The big reveal earned the tot plenty of famous fans, with everyone from Rosalía and SZA to Chloe Bailey and Hailey Bieber cooing over him in the comments section on Jenner’s post.

Upon his February 2022 birth, Jenner and Scott originally announced their son would be named Wolf but retracted the decision weeks later after thinking it over. (“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”)

In November, Aire’s famous dad was enlisted by pal Future to direct the music video for his newest single “712PM.”

Check out Jenner’s lesson on how to pronounce Aire in the Instagram post below.