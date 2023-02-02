×
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Montage on Son Aire’s First Birthday: ‘You Complete Us My Angel’

Aire's birthday comes a day after Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fifth birthday on Feb. 1.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/GI

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her son Aire’s first birthday on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the makeup mogul took to Instagram to share an adorable video montage of the year she’s had with her bundle of joy.

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” Jenner wrote alongside a series of clips, in which she’s seen laughing, cuddling and spending time with her son. “you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

See her post here.

Upon his February 2022 birth, Jenner and Travis Scott originally announced their son would be named Wolf but retracted the decision weeks later after thinking it over. (“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”). Last month, Jenner officially revealed that he’s named Aire Webster.

Scott and Jenner are also parents to Aire’s big sister, Stormi, who turned five on Feb. 1. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an equally heart-melting post on Instagram for her daughter’s birthday, writing, “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl.”

