Kylie Jenner Denies Mocking Selena Gomez’s Eyebrows: ‘No Shade Towards Selena Ever’

Kylie Jenner is clearing the air after her recent posts raised a few eyebrows. When fans started accusing the makeup mogul of shading Selena Gomez‘s brow shape on Wednesday (Feb. 22), Jenner almost immediately shut it down by commenting on a TikTok about the alleged insult.

“This is reaching,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “No shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Gomez also chimed in. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” the pop star replied to Jenner’s comment. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

The overblown brow beef all started when the Only Murders in the Building actress shared that she’d “accidentally laminated my brows too much” in a TikTok story, showing followers how her eyebrow hairs were sticking up a little more than usual. Soon after, Jenner posted a photo of herself with the words “this was an accident???” written unmistakably over her own eyebrows.

Followers thought the text placement was a little suspicious, especially after Jenner followed it up by posting a screenshot of her FaceTiming Hailey Bieber, both models holding their phone cameras up close to their own perfectly plucked eyebrows. Ever since Hailey married Justin Bieber, whom Gomez famously dated on and off for several years, onlookers have generally always been quick to speculate that the two women dislike each other, though they seemingly squashed the gossip by posing for cute photos together at an event in November.

However, hours after commenting on the TikTok that she’s a fan of Jenner’s, the Rare Beauty founder commented “I love you” on another TikTok in which a user candidly slams “nepo babies” Jenner (who is mentioned by name) and Hailey (whose name is hashtagged) for being “mean girls.” So, who knows where everyone really stands?

You can find screenshots of the eyebrow posts and more explanation about the alleged drama in the TikTok Kylie and Selena commented on below: