Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name of Her Baby Boy With Travis Scott — and It’s Not What People Thought

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at arrivals for The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit, The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District, New York, NY June 15, 2021.

Attention one, attention all: Kylie Jenner has announced the name of the baby boy she and Travis Scott just welcomed, and it’s not what the internet predicted.

In a Friday (Feb. 11) Instagram Story, the makeup mogul simply wrote “Wolf Webster” with a heart emoji on a black background. She announced his birth via Instagram on Feb. 6 with a black-and-white photo and the simple caption “2/22/22.” The parents’ edgy name choice follows true to the Kardashian-Jenner precedent of picking unique, instantly trendy names: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children are named North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm; Khloé’s daughter with Tristan Thompson goes by True; and Wolf’s big sister was christened Stormi.

The beauty mogul’s name announcement may come as a surprise to those who bought into a certain theory on TikTok, where it was speculated that the name of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and Scott’s son would be an ode to the time of year he was born: Valentine. In a post on the platform that has five million views, user @lifeofroryofficial wrote, “Kris Jenner when she realises that people can check records to find that Kylie had a baby called valentine.”

Some people also speculated that because of his birthday, the little boy’s name would be Angel, a reference to “angel numbers,” which in numerology is a series of repetitive numbers.

Another thing about Wolf’s birthday that fans were quick to notice? It’s just one day after big sister Stormi’s, which led to the little girl being the subject of some funny memes. “Stormi webster realizing she’s gonna have a shared birthday party for the rest of her life now that kylie jenner and travis scott’s new baby was born february 2nd, one day after stormi’s bday february 1st,” wrote one Twitter user.

Regardless, Jenner and Scott made sure Stormi felt the love on her birthday in spite of any new baby busyness. “Our baby is 4,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo in which she and Scott are hugging their little girl close. “Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”