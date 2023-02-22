Kylie Jenner Details Her ‘Very Difficult’ Experience With Postpartum Depression, Gives Advice to New Mothers

Kylie Jenner is getting real about one of the hardships of motherhood. In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy, published on Wednesday (Feb. 22), the Kardashians star detailed her struggled with postpartum depression and gave advice to new mothers who might be struggling.

“I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” she told any new mothers reading the interview. “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

As for the beautiful parts about motherhood, Jenner said “finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms” was one of the most exciting things about becoming a parent. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about,” she added. “There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Jenner is mother to her 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire Webster. She shares both children with rapper Travis Scott, whom she has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with since 2017.