Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome Second Child Together

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner photographed at the 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2019.

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their second bundle of joy on Feb. 2, Jenner has revealed.

“2/2/22,” she posted Sunday evening (Feb. 6) on Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white photo featuring a sweet newborn baby’s hand. The caption also included a blue heart emoji.

Scott commented on the post with several hearts, while Kris Jenner wrote “Angel Pie” and Kourtney Kardashian wrote “Mommy of two life.”

In September 2021, Jenner announced in a video shared on Instagram that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. The sweet clip began with a closeup on a pregnancy test that says “pregnant,” before moving on to a shot of Scott hugging the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star around the belly.

The reality star simply captioned the video with a silver heart and pregnant woman emoji, and tagged the “Franchise” rapper.

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018 after Jenner kept her pregnancy entirely under wraps from the public.

See Jenner and Scott’s birth announcement on Instagram.