Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Easter Photo of Travis Scott Holding Their Baby Boy

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The artist formerly known as Wolf just celebrated his first Easter. Kylie Jenner shared a sweet holiday photo Sunday (April 17) of Travis Scott holding their newborn baby boy — whose name is still unknown after the parents walked back on their original name choice of Wolf.

The photo is cut off so that it doesn’t show the face of the baby or his dad, but the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s tattooed hands can be seen cradling his new son close to his chest. Jenner, who simply captioned the post with a white heart and rabbit emoji, has yet to share a photo that includes the face of her family’s most recent addition.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul uploaded the father-son moment to a reel of photos from her family’s holiday celebrations, including a couple of daughter Stormi hunting for eggs and wearing an Easter outfit that channeled Pretty In Pink. Two of Jenner’s sisters — Khloe and Kourtney — commented a string of heart emojis in response.

Scott and Jenner welcomed their new son on the second day of February and revealed on Instagram that they had named him Wolf — that is, until late March, when the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced they had changed their minds. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

As of a week ago, the couple still hasn’t landed on a permanent name for their baby boy. Just before the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Jenner said: “We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it, I want to make sure.”